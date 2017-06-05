Wall Street, Trump at play in New Jersey governor's race
Voters in New Jersey on Tuesday began the process of finding Gov. Chris Christie's replacement, with thoughts about Wall Street banks and the Trump administration weighing on their minds at the polls. A former Wall Street executive and Christie's second-in-command are the leading candidates, and Tuesday's winners will compete in the Nov. 7 general election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e...
|5 hr
|Quirky
|3
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|9 hr
|Mike
|8
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 4
|Wildchild
|30
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr '17
|Plantation
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC