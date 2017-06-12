Wall St. bankers 'got away with murde...

Wall St. bankers 'got away with murder.' Now GOP wants to reward them | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

In the aftermath of the global economic catastrophe of 2008, Congress established new laws for the financial industry that would protect consumers and prohibit banks from risky practices, a regulatory blueprint to prevent the kind of meltdown that had cost tens of thousands of New Jerseyans their homes, their jobs, and their savings. Now the Republicans in Congress - notably, five from New Jersey - have decided that we don't need such protections, so they neutered all of the key provisions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that imposed these restrictions on financial institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 8 Red Crosse 16
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Murphy and illegal alians Jun 7 pugs 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e... Jun 7 Quirky 3
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Apr '17 Spot On 5
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC