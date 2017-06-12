Wall St. bankers 'got away with murder.' Now GOP wants to reward them | Editorial

In the aftermath of the global economic catastrophe of 2008, Congress established new laws for the financial industry that would protect consumers and prohibit banks from risky practices, a regulatory blueprint to prevent the kind of meltdown that had cost tens of thousands of New Jerseyans their homes, their jobs, and their savings. Now the Republicans in Congress - notably, five from New Jersey - have decided that we don't need such protections, so they neutered all of the key provisions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that imposed these restrictions on financial institutions.

