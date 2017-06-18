Video: Things to know in New Jersey this week22 minutes | News
Paterson Mayor Joey Torres returns to court, a movie made in Bergen County premieres and a circus banned in Passaic County returns to West Milford. All in 'Things to know this week in New Jersey."
