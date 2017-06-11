Verona In Washington: Dodd-Frank Repe...

Verona In Washington: Dodd-Frank Repeal, Comey Testimony, Lead-Free Water

On Thursday, Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen voted to approve the Financial CHOICE Act of 2017 , which dismantles some of the consumer protections and regulatory rules created in the aftermath of the 2008 financial markets collapse. The CHOICE Act -the acronym stands for "Creating Hope and Opportunity for Investors, Consumers and Entrepreneurs"-passed the House by a vote of 233 to 186.

