Verona In Washington: Climate Change,...

Verona In Washington: Climate Change, Children's Safety, Immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: My Verona NJ

The week after Memorial Day is a so-called state work period for the legislators who represent Verona in Washington. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen paid a visit to NJIT, while Sen. Bob Menendez embarked on a "Jersey Jobs" tour that took him to Union County College and the Kearney Point co-working space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Verona NJ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 19 hr Wildchild 30
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 17 No mercy 3
Private personal loan lender May 8 Nana8376 1
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr '17 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr '17 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr '17 Joy 3
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC