Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes Elected New Jersey...
Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes has been elected to the Federal Delegate Board of the Independent Community Bankers of America A , which represents nearly 6,000 community banks nationally. "I am honored to be elected the New Jersey delegate to ICBA," Hughes said.
