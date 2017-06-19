Trump's betrayal exposes MacArthur an...

Trump's betrayal exposes MacArthur and Frelinghuysen | Moran

New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur, the man who rescued the Obamacare repeal in the House, must feel like a fool this week. Because President Trump just betrayed him by telling Republican senators they should abandon the bill MacArthur negotiated, and come up with something that is not quite so "mean."

