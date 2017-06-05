Treatment Advances Help Improve Child...

Treatment Advances Help Improve Childhood Cancer Survival in New Jersey

New Brunswick, N.J. - June 9, 2017 - The latest in childhood cancer statistics in New Jersey show significant declines in mortality rates for white, black and Hispanic children from 1979 to 2013. State Cancer Registry Director Antoinette Stroup, PhD of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Pamela Agovino, MPH from the Cancer Surveillance Unit at the New Jersey Department of Health, say this improvement in survival can be attributed to treatment advances and participation in clinical trials.

