Too hot to learn? Districts feel the heat to close schools
It didn't take long for Nelson Ribon to decide to give thousands of Trenton public school students a half day off Monday and Tuesday. The scorcher of a weather forecast -- which calls for high humidity and temperatures in the 90s -- convinced the acting superintendent of Trenton's public schools that it would be too steamy to learn in most of his district's schools.
