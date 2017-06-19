There's a budget brawl over Horizon and schools, but not Christie's pension proposal

TRENTON -- There are lots of roadblocks remaining before Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Chris Christie can gain a state budget deal in time for the next fiscal year on July 1, including the ever-thorny issue of school funding and governor's demand that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey give up $300 million from its reserves. But state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto say they're willing to play ball on what could have been a controversial component in budget talks: Christie's desire to boost the public pension fund with proceeds from the state lottery.

