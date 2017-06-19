There's a budget brawl over Horizon and schools, but not Christie's pension proposal
TRENTON -- There are lots of roadblocks remaining before Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Chris Christie can gain a state budget deal in time for the next fiscal year on July 1, including the ever-thorny issue of school funding and governor's demand that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey give up $300 million from its reserves. But state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto say they're willing to play ball on what could have been a controversial component in budget talks: Christie's desire to boost the public pension fund with proceeds from the state lottery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC