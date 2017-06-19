There's a budget brawl over Horizon a...

There's a budget brawl over Horizon and schools, but not Christie's pension proposal

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- There are lots of roadblocks remaining before Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Chris Christie can gain a state budget deal in time for the next fiscal year on July 1, including the ever-thorny issue of school funding and governor's demand that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey give up $300 million from its reserves. But state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto say they're willing to play ball on what could have been a controversial component in budget talks: Christie's desire to boost the public pension fund with proceeds from the state lottery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted Jun 19 amillervfc 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch... Jun 17 Kev from Michigan 1
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Jun 17 Aussie 1
Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer Jun 14 ItsME 1
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,466 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC