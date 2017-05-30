The NJ counties with the most child care options for working parents
More than 207,000 New Jersey children under the age of 3 live in families where both parents work, meaning some type of child care will be needed. But licensed child care centers in the Garden State only have the capacity to serve roughly 55,600 infants and toddlers, according to a new report.
