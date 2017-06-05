The Latest: Lieutenant governor votes in New Jersey primary
It's a rainy start as New Jersey voters cast ballots in a primary to whittle down a field of 11 candidates vying for a chance to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Republican Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|4
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|30
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr '17
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr '17
|Wow high taxes
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC