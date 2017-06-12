Teacher suspended after pro-Trump yea...

Teacher suspended after pro-Trump yearbook photos altered

8 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey school district has suspended a teacher after yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on their clothing. Wall Township School Superintendent Cheryl Dyer told News 12 New Jersey on Monday the yearbook's adviser was suspended while an investigation is underway.

