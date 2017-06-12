Teacher suspended after pro-Trump yearbook photos altered
A New Jersey school district has suspended a teacher after yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on their clothing. Wall Township School Superintendent Cheryl Dyer told News 12 New Jersey on Monday the yearbook's adviser was suspended while an investigation is underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Murphy and illegal alians
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e...
|Jun 7
|Quirky
|3
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC