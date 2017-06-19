Syed Afir Jaffery v. the Atlantic County Prosecutor Office James...
SYED AFIR JAFFERY, M.D., Appellant v. THE ATLANTIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE; JAMES P. MCCLAIN, individually and in his capacity as the Atlantic County Prosecutor; DANIELLE S. BUCKLEY; individually, and in her capacity as Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor; EGG HARBOR CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT; RAYMOND DAVIS, Individually and as Chief of the Egg Harbor Police Department; DETECTIVE HEATHER STUMPF Appellant Syed Afir Jaffery is under indictment in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Atlantic County, on charges arising out of alleged sexual misconduct towards patients at his neurology practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC