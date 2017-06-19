Syed Afir Jaffery v. the Atlantic County Prosecutor Office James...

SYED AFIR JAFFERY, M.D., Appellant v. THE ATLANTIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE; JAMES P. MCCLAIN, individually and in his capacity as the Atlantic County Prosecutor; DANIELLE S. BUCKLEY; individually, and in her capacity as Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor; EGG HARBOR CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT; RAYMOND DAVIS, Individually and as Chief of the Egg Harbor Police Department; DETECTIVE HEATHER STUMPF Appellant Syed Afir Jaffery is under indictment in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Atlantic County, on charges arising out of alleged sexual misconduct towards patients at his neurology practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.