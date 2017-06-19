Storms that had potential for tornado could cause flash flooding in N.J.
New Jersey is due for a good soaking on Saturday morning with storms that can produce flash flooding before the area dries out and sun returns, forecasters say. A combination of Friday's heat and humidity meeting up with cooler air from the Midwest and the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Cindy from the south made conditions ripe for these storms, AccuWeather says.
