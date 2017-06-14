Staying married forever - Do you have...

Staying married forever - Do you have a better shot in New Jersey?

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

If you know a struggling married couple out of state, maybe you should tell them to come to New Jersey. According to the latest data from the National Center for Family & Marriage Research at Bowling Green University, New Jersey has the fourth-lowest divorce rate in the nation.

