Special Olympics of N.J. opens annual Summer Games

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

EWING -- The Special Olympics of New Jersey kicked off their annual Summer Games Friday evening with athletes marching into The College of New Jersey's football stadium in the parade of counties. The athletes - some 2,500 - as is tradition, wore t-shirts color coded by county, which said "Genuine Jersey Pride" on the back.

Chicago, IL

