South Jersey Catholic High School Stu...

South Jersey Catholic High School Students Excel

Read more: Cape May County Herald

The Diocese of Camden celebrates the recent graduation of 1,092 students from six diocesan and three private high schools in Southern New Jersey. Collectively, the class of 2017 earned more than $435 million in scholarship and grant offers.

Chicago, IL

