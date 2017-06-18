South Jersey Catholic High School Students Excel
The Diocese of Camden celebrates the recent graduation of 1,092 students from six diocesan and three private high schools in Southern New Jersey. Collectively, the class of 2017 earned more than $435 million in scholarship and grant offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David R. Mayer
|7 hr
|Victor
|2
|NJ Mafia
|Jun 27
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC