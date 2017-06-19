See Sparks Fly on the 4TH of July at Chevys Fresh Mex in New Jersey
Chevys Fresh MexA , a fun, full-service restaurant with a vibrant atmosphere resembling a Mexican cantina and an array of made from scratch Mexican dishes, invites families to celebrate the patriotic holiday at its New Jersey locations in Clifton and Linden with a kids eat free special and a classic cocktail dressed in red, white and blue. On Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, families who dine in at Chevys Fresh Mex will receive up to two free kids' meals with each adult entrA©e purchase.
