School funding deal could play havoc with district planning11 minutes | New Jersey
"No school in the state could be expected to adjust to a budget decrease at this late date," 18 advocacy groups and unions wrote in a joint letter. School funding deal could play havoc with district planning "No school in the state could be expected to adjust to a budget decrease at this late date," 18 advocacy groups and unions wrote in a joint letter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|11 hr
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Sun
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Sat
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Sat
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC