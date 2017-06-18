Republican Assembly Candidate Drops O...

Republican Assembly Candidate Drops Out and Switches Parties

The New York Observer

Republican Assembly candidate Matt Seymour announced on Thursday that he is withdrawing from the legislative race in his Bergen County district, changing his party affiliation to Democrat, supporting Democrats in the district and backing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy for election to the New Jersey governorship. "When I first started exploring a run for public office, what was really the impetus for me was to help our families and help women and children," Seymour, a lawyer who primarily works with victims of domestic violence, told Observer NJ.

Chicago, IL

