Republican Assembly Candidate Drops Out and Switches Parties
Republican Assembly candidate Matt Seymour announced on Thursday that he is withdrawing from the legislative race in his Bergen County district, changing his party affiliation to Democrat, supporting Democrats in the district and backing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy for election to the New Jersey governorship. "When I first started exploring a run for public office, what was really the impetus for me was to help our families and help women and children," Seymour, a lawyer who primarily works with victims of domestic violence, told Observer NJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David R. Mayer
|13 hr
|Victor
|2
|NJ Mafia
|Jun 27
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC