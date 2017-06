Reporting live from 14,500 feet

Submitted photo New Jersey Herald reporter Katie Moen gives a thumbs up as she descends back to Earth on Saturday. Photo by Tracy Klimek/New Jersey Herald - Tandem instructor Ryan Marks secures a harness on New Jersey Herald reporter Katie Moen as she prepares to board a plane at Saturday's This is How We Tailgate Boogie at Sussex Airport in Wantage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.