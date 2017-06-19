Report: GOP Bill Would Cut Health Ins...

Report: GOP Bill Would Cut Health Insurance for 540K in New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

Nearly 540,000 New Jerseyans stand to lose health insurance by 2026 if a Republican rewrite of the Affordable Care Act that passed the House this year becomes law, according to a report released Wednesday by a liberal think tank, New Jersey Policy Perspective. Those coverage losses would stem mostly from the elimination of a Medicaid expansion that Gov. Chris Christie accepted in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted Jun 19 amillervfc 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch... Jun 17 Kev from Michigan 1
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Jun 17 Aussie 1
Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer Jun 14 ItsME 1
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC