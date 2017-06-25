Rare G.O.P. Species Runs for New Jersey Governor: A Moderate

The Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey sat on a plush beige couch in the Republican mayor's condo, surrounded by Republican county officials and politicians, and offered up her plan to stem what is perhaps the state's most daunting challenge - its deepening property tax crisis. "This is a page out of the Democratic playbook, it really is," Kim Guadagno, the lieutenant governor said, noting that the plan came from a proposal in deep-blue Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.