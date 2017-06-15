Racial disparities in marijuana arrests persist in Newa 30 minutes | New Jersey
New Jersey is making more arrests for mairjuana possession than ever before, with racial disparities of those arrested at an all-time high, according to a report released by New Jersey ACLU. ACLU Report Finds Racial Disparities in NJ Marijuana Arrests persist New Jersey is making more arrests for mairjuana possession than ever before, with racial disparities of those arrested at an all-time high, according to a report released by New Jersey ACLU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montclair Times.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Wed
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Murphy and illegal alians
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e...
|Jun 7
|Quirky
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC