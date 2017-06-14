Proposed bill in New Jersey is victim...

Proposed bill in New Jersey is victim blaming at its best

Read more: New York Daily News

At least 15 of them were under the age of 18, and 150 of them were between 18 to 29. However, the New Jersey State Assembly must not know those statistics, because last week they passed a bill that is the epitome of victim blaming and lets the police off the hook for the problematic public image that they've created for themselves. The proposed bill would require schools to teach children how to interact with law enforcement "in a manner marked by mutual cooperation and respect."

Chicago, IL

