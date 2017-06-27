Prison inmates remove statehouse furn...

Prison inmates remove statehouse furniture before renovation

14 hrs ago Read more: FOX Carolina

New Jersey is borrowing more than $300 million to renovate its statehouse, but some of the work to clear old items out is being done by prison inmates. Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Schuman said Tuesday the inmates are working as part of the state's DEPTCOR program, which allows towns and state agencies to use inmate labor for projects.

