Prison inmates remove statehouse furniture before renovation
New Jersey is borrowing more than $300 million to renovate its statehouse, but some of the work to clear old items out is being done by prison inmates. Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Schuman said Tuesday the inmates are working as part of the state's DEPTCOR program, which allows towns and state agencies to use inmate labor for projects.
