Power gone, some still want to be may...

Power gone, some still want to be mayor of Atlantic City

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

There are few obvious reasons why anyone would want to be mayor of Atlantic City these days, aside from the $103,000 annual salary. The job has little power, because of a takeover last November by the administration of Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 5 hr Red Crosse 9
News Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e... 10 hr Quirky 3
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 4 Wildchild 30
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 17 No mercy 3
Private personal loan lender May 8 Nana8376 1
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr '17 Plantation 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,893 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC