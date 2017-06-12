Pow wow carries powerful message of N...

Pow wow carries powerful message of Native American art, influence

6 hrs ago

EAST BRUNSWICK -- Raritan, Ramapo, Watchung -- all are familiar New Jersey sites, yet many in the state know little about their histories. On Sunday, the Redhawk Native American Arts Council looked to change that with its second annual, weekend-long Native American Pow Wow held on the Middlesex County Fair Grounds.

Chicago, IL

