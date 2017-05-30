Police run for Special Olympics

Police run for Special Olympics

On Friday, June 9, members of the West Milford Police Department will participate in the Special Olympic Torch Run. The West Milford Police officers will join other police officers from across the state of New Jersey in running to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics Of New Jersey.

