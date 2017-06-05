Police: Family held prisoner by bobca...

Police: Family held prisoner by bobcat inside their house

17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Police in New Jersey say a bobcat cornered a mother and her two young children in the bathroom of their home, prompting a police response. NJ.com reports officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving.

