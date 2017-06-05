Plainfield Academy for the Arts and Advanced Studies prom 2017
EDISON -- Students at Plainfield Academy for the Arts and Advanced Studies arrived at the Pines Manor in Edison for their prom on Friday night decked out in their best evening-wear. Prom season is in full swing and NJ.com is capturing the moments for many New Jersey high schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Thu
|Voter
|2
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Murphy and illegal alians
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e...
|Jun 7
|Quirky
|3
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC