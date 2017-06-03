Food trucks from New Jersey and Philadelphia battle it out at this year's Food Truck Mash-Up, hosted by North Jersey Events at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford on Saturday June 03, 2017. Photos: JerseyFest featuring Food Truck Mash-Up Food trucks from New Jersey and Philadelphia battle it out at this year's Food Truck Mash-Up, hosted by North Jersey Events at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford on Saturday June 03, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montclair Times.