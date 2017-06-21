Paterson eyes obscure tax plan to rehab Hinchliffe
Paterson eyes little-used state tax plan for Hinchliffe reconstruction Use of state financing system would tax neighborhood properties to pay to renovate historic stadium. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tMYnJr PATERSON - In their attempt to rebuild the city's historic Hinchliffe Stadium, Paterson officials are banking on an obscure financing measure that lacks a track record of success in New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Lee Suburbanite.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|Jun 17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC