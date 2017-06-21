Paterson eyes obscure tax plan to reh...

Paterson eyes obscure tax plan to rehab Hinchliffe

14 hrs ago Read more: Fort Lee Suburbanite

Paterson eyes little-used state tax plan for Hinchliffe reconstruction Use of state financing system would tax neighborhood properties to pay to renovate historic stadium. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tMYnJr PATERSON - In their attempt to rebuild the city's historic Hinchliffe Stadium, Paterson officials are banking on an obscure financing measure that lacks a track record of success in New Jersey.

