Only 2 NJ towns don't have any immigrants - See the 'Melting Pot' map
Out of the 565 municipalities in the state, only two don't have any immigrants, according to U.S. Census estimates. The tiny towns of Pine Valley and Walpack are outliers in a state where 1 in 5 people were born outside of the United States.
