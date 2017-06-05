NJDOT, Emergency Agencies to Conduct ...

NJDOT, Emergency Agencies to Conduct Hurricane Evacuation Exercise June 8

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cape May County Herald

New Jersey Department of Transportation in partnership with New Jersey State Police , New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority announced that it will be conducting an emergency evacuation exercise June 8 to practice and refine a response in the event of a major hurricane. However, motorists can expect to see an increased presence of State Police and NJDOT work crews along several highways and are advised to use caution on the following key shore evacuation routes: The main element of the exercise is preparing to set up a contra flow on these highways that serve as evacuation routes for the Jersey Shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... 3 hr Voter 2
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 12 hr Red Crosse 16
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Wed Red Crosse 32
Murphy and illegal alians Wed pugs 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Wed pugs 1
News Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e... Wed Quirky 3
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC