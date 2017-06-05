NJ Department of Health Officials Encourage Residents to Avoid Dangers of Extreme Heat
With summer approaching and temperatures expected to rise into the mid 90's over the next few days, the New Jersey Department of Health is urging residents to take steps to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke. "During periods of high temperature and humidity, there are things everyone, particularly those at risk, should do to lessen the chances of heat illness," said Health Commissioner Cathleen D. Bennett.
