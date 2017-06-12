New York-New Jersey Port Authority CE...

New York-New Jersey Port Authority CEO search comes up empty

Read more: New Jersey Herald

The bistate organization began the search after a 2014 special panel recommended a restructuring in the wake of the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal and other missteps. Board chairman John Degnan told a business conference Wednesday that the search hasn't yielded a candidate who has been acceptable to the governors of both states.

Chicago, IL

