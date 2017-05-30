New Jersey's largest city committed to Paris accords
One day after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing from the pact, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced on Friday the city will "adopt, honor and uphold our commitment to climate control." The Democrat called Trump's decision "insane."
