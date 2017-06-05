New Jersey's drinking water surpasses federal drinking water standards: Report
New Jersey American Water's annual Water Quality Reports are now accessible through its website at newjerseyamwater.com under Water Quality. The annual water quality report details the quality of water supplie d by New Jersey American Water against the compliance standards established by the US Environmental Protection Agency and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection .
