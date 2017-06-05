New Jersey voters on path to picking Christie's successor

In this May 3, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, left, and former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Joe Piscopo join in a news conference in Paramus, N.J. Piscopo announced he will not be launching an independent campaign to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie and will endorse Guadagno during her bid in the primary elections for gubernatorial race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.