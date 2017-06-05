New Jersey voters on path to picking Christie's successor
In this May 3, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, left, and former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Joe Piscopo join in a news conference in Paramus, N.J. Piscopo announced he will not be launching an independent campaign to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie and will endorse Guadagno during her bid in the primary elections for gubernatorial race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|30
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr '17
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr '17
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr '17
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC