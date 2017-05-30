New Jersey teen struck, killed after prom
Authorities say a 17-year-old in New Jersey's largest city was struck and killed while returning home from his senior prom. Officials say Christopher Gibbs, a senior at Newark's Barringer High School, was hit by a tractor-trailer while crossing McCarter Highway near 4th Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
