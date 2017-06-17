New Jersey Non-Profits and Profession...

New Jersey Non-Profits and Professionals to be Honored for Making Arts and Culture Accessible

Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Playwrights with disabilities work with artists at Premiere Stages of Kean University, which will be presented with the Leadership Award at the Cultural Accessibility Awards on June 22. Photo by Jerry Dalia. Attended by leaders in the state's arts and cultural community, the event will feature a keynote address by Valerie Fletcher, executive director of the Institute of Human Centered Design , educational roundtables, pop-up galleries with artwork by artists with disabilities, entertainment by Premiere Stages of Kean University , and a reception.

