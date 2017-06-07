New Jersey Gubernatorial Primaries Won by Christie Deputy, Wall Streeter
Gov. Chris Christie's top deputy and a wealthy former Goldman Sachs executive immediately took aim at each other after winning their New Jersey gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday, continuing campaign attacks that have marked the first statewide primary election since President Donald Trump took office. Republican Lt.
