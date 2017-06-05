New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a...
There can also be significant rewards for whistleblowers with proof a healthcare company is involved in a major kickback scheme with medical doctors" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging an employee of a healthcare provider anywhere in New Jersey to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 in the hopes we can explain how the federal whistleblower reward program works-if they have proof of significant Medicare fraud. Typically, these major Medicare fraud schemes involve medically unnecessary medical procedures, or up-coding of Medicare bills.
