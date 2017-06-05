New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Ce...

New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: World News Report

There can also be significant rewards for whistleblowers with proof a healthcare company is involved in a major kickback scheme with medical doctors" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging an employee of a healthcare provider anywhere in New Jersey to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 in the hopes we can explain how the federal whistleblower reward program works-if they have proof of significant Medicare fraud. Typically, these major Medicare fraud schemes involve medically unnecessary medical procedures, or up-coding of Medicare bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e... 5 hr Quirky 3
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 9 hr Mike 8
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 4 Wildchild 30
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 17 No mercy 3
Private personal loan lender May 8 Nana8376 1
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr '17 Plantation 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC