New Game: Train Simulator: Morristown Line

Train Simulator's North Jersey Coast & Morristown Lines route brings you more than 100 multi-track route miles of challenging and diverse NJ TRANSITA railroading -- and the hands-on experiences of working on one of North America's busiest contemporary commuter railroads! The North Jersey Coast & Morristown Lines route is an expansion of the popular and acclaimed Train Simulator North Jersey Coast Line which now also includes NJ Transit's iconic Morristown Line extending to Dover, New Jersey. NJ Transit's Morristown Line serves New York Penn as well as historic Hoboken Terminal and extends from Newark Broad Street across often-rugged northeastern New Jersey.

