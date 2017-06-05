New #77 Distracted Driving Initiative Has Reached 1,000-Call Milestone

Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety announced June 8 that two months after the unveiling of a rebranded #77 program, designed to combat increased incidents of distracted driving, the state has received more than 1,000 calls reporting distracted drivers on New Jersey roadways. The #77 program, first instituted in 1995 to combat aggressive driving, was expanded in April in a unique initiative to deal with a significant increase in deaths along New Jersey roadways.

