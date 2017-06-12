Natural gas could secure pension fund...

Natural gas could secure pension fund; pipeline puts Sourlands at risk | Feedback

10 hrs ago

A solution to the New Jersey pension fund shortfall might be the prospect of New Jersey pension fund managers becoming New Jersey natural gas suppliers. The gubernatorial candidates should take under serious review all options to replace the money from the pension fund that was used as an offset to raising taxes.

Chicago, IL

