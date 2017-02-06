National Doughnut Day (6/2/2017): How...

National Doughnut Day (6/2/2017): How to get free doughnuts at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, more

Friday June 2 is National Doughnut Day 2017 -- or National Donut Day, for those who prefer the alternate spelling -- and doughnut chains such as Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme are offering free doughnut deals to celebrate the unofficial holiday, which is so popular it is celebrated twice. There are many ways to get free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.

