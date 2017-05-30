N.J. lawmakers move to push mob out of recycling industry
TRENTON -- A bill aimed at fixing blind spots in regulating the recycling industry is moving through the New Jersey Legislature following a state report that found it remains vulnerable to influence from organized crime. The State Commission of Investigation found in a report published earlier this year that many of the laws and regulations passed to keep those with mob ties from working in the waste industry don't apply to commercial recyclers who deal with construction debris and contaminated soils.
